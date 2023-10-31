Drivers should watch for deer on South Carolina roads

As the state’s population increases and more people commute on South Carolina’s roadways, the chance of collisions between deer and vehicles increases. Drivers throughout the state should be cautious of roaming white-tailed deer especially in October and November. Studies show that about 45% of deer-vehicle collisions occur during this time, possibly because deer are more active during the breeding season.

Most vehicle collisions occur near dawn and dusk since deer tend to move more during these times. Unfortunately, that’s when most humans commute to and from work in their vehicles.

Although deer-vehicle collisions are an issue in South Carolina, the state is in a much better position than most states, especially those in the Northeast and upper Midwest, where there are a reported 30,000 to 50,000 deer-vehicle collisions annually. But such collisions have been increasing recently in the Palmetto State. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reports about 6,000 deer-vehicle collisions in each of the last two years.

Sound deer management through a regulated annual harvest is the most effective way of curtailing deer-vehicle collisions, but following some commonsense rules for driving defensively in deer country will make the trip safer.

White-tailed deer are masters at evading predators. However, these same instincts often cause deer to bolt in front of oncoming vehicles.

If you spot a deer up ahead, sound your horn several times, flick your headlights – if there isn’t any oncoming traffic – and reduce your speed.

If you see a deer a short distance in front of your vehicle, using your horn and flicking your lights might spook the deer into running across the road, so it’s best just to slow down.

Always anticipate another deer if you see one or more crossing the highway, and do not expect the deer to get out of the way.

Most serious injuries occur when a motorist loses control of the vehicle in an effort to avoid a deer and hits an immovable object like a tree or embankment. If a collision with a deer is imminent, it is best to hit the deer rather than risk losing control of the vehicle.

Motorists should understand that deer-crossing signs mark a stretch of road where deer have been hit previously. However, these signs do not mark specific deer trails. Deer may frequently cross for several miles from where the signs are posted.

Pay attention to changes in habitat types along the highway. The zone between habitat types is a likely place for deer to cross a road. Creek bottoms and where agricultural fields meet woodlands are also prime areas for deer to cross roadways.

Rural or secondary roads rank highest in deer-vehicle accidents because of the frequent curves and narrow shoulders.

South Carolina’s deer population peaked in the late 1990s, as did the number of deer-vehicle collisions. Since 2000, however, the estimated statewide deer population has decreased by approximately 30%, probably because of a combination of changes in habitat, high antlerless deer harvests and coyotes preying on deer fawns.

What should motorists do if they hit a deer? Report the incident to the South Carolina Highway Patrol or local law enforcement and to your insurance company.Drivers can keep deer for consumption, as long as there is an incident report demonstrating that the deer was killed by a vehicle and not illegally shot.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and other state entities will not compensate motorists for injuries or damages resulting from deer collisions.