Fall migration has arrived! With all the activity and excitement, this is probably our favorite time of year for birding. While blue-gray gnatcatchers are a relatively common year-round bird, we are beginning to see tons of birds that are returning to Kiawah Island for the winter. Others, however, are simply passing by on their voyage to overwintering sights – many rest on Kiawah Island to restore energy, so you really never know what you’re going to find. Needless to say, the birding is magnificent! Not only do you have wonderful weather and great scenery, but the thrill of seeing and identifying a mystery migrator makes it all the more special.

