It's Flashback Friday! Today, we are reflecting on the success of the first annual Sea Islands Shorebird Festival that took place last Friday at Town Hall. Congratulations to the Town Of Kiawah Island, Kiawah Conservancy, and South Carolina Department Of Natural Resources staff members for organizing such a fantastic event.