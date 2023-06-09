Great fishing conditions have arrived. Weeks full of warm temperatures and sunny weather have made our fishery come alive. Bait is everywhere, and fish are eagerly chasing it down. Anglers have a full host of options now that our seasonal species have arrived to compliment the traditional targets of redfish and trout. Time to get out on the water!

Fishing for redfish is very productive. Blue crab fished on the bottom is very effective. Remove the shell and legs of a blue crab and cut the body in half. Put a size 3/0 circle hook through the hole where the flipper fin used to be, and make sure the hook point is exposed. No need to keep the rod in your hands; instead put it in a rod holder. Once that rod starts to bend, don't pick it up until the drag starts “screaming.”

We've found consistent trout action on artificials as an alternative to the traditional popping corks. Small plastic artificials that mimic small baitfish have been getting crushed. The Z-man 3 ¾-inch streakz in smoky shad is an excellent choice. Paired with an ⅛-ounce jighead, these lures worked best when moved slowly through the water column. Trout will usually hit when you lift them up in a jigging motion.

The flounder bite has been picking up as well. We've been catching lots of flounder with mud minnows under a popping cork. Of course, the more traditional method of fishing finger mullet along the bottom around structures is still a prime technique. Move the bait slowly, and when you think you have a bite, wait a few seconds (if you can) before setting the hook.

My favorite summertime fish is the ladyfish. Ladyfish are becoming increasingly present with the warmer water. These lively fish will smack bait under a popping cork and make your drag zing. Their hard runs and acrobatic jumps make these fish so entertaining. You'll often catch them in the same spots you target trout.

See you on the water!

Since 2009, Capt. Geoff Bennett has operated Charleston Charter Fishing providing light tackle charters. Clients choose from a full menu of artificial and live bait fishing options with charters tailored to their desires. USCG licensed and insured, Capt. Bennett is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable charter to anglers of all skill levels and ages. For more information, call Capt. Bennett at 843-324-3332, visit his website at charlestoncharterfishing.com or email him at captain@charlestoncharterfishing.com.