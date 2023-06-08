Growing Gardens And Friendships

Members of the Seabrook Island Garden Club gathered on May 11 to celebrate another year of cultivating friendships, learning about gardening and more. The festive, annual, end of year luncheon was held in the Atlantic Room of the Island House and was well-attended with 77 members joining in on the fun. Special thanks are owed to the Chair of the End of Year Luncheon Committee, Deb Duerr, and her team for planning the menu, décor, door prizes and everything that made this event so memorable.

After outgoing President Karen Nuttall called a brief meeting to order, prior meeting minutes were approved and the treasurer, Patti Tully, provided a financial status update. Julie Minch, Chair of Programs and Events, delivered an exciting update on plans to create a monarch butterfly waystation near the garden plots. Next, the slate of new officers for the 2023-2024 year was announced and approved. It included: President – Carol Price; Vice President – Sally Boudinot; Treasurer – Patti Tully; Co-Recording Secretaries – Ann Bavier and Melissa Andrews; and Corresponding Secretary – Blair Pugh.

After the business portion of the meeting was concluded, Karen provided a heartwarming address to members reflecting upon her last two years while serving as president of the organization. Prior to this assignment, she held the offices of Vice President and Chair of Programs and Events. Carol Price presented Karen with an appreciation gift of a lovely marble engraved charcuterie tray with accessory utensils. A delicious threecourse plated lunch and dessert pastries were enjoyed, and the afternoon concluded with the drawing of door prizes, more socializing and photos.