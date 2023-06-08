Happy World Ocean Day

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Today, June 8, we kick off the annual Sea Turtle Week! All week long, we will highlight different species and occasionally add in various threats they face.

Our week will start with World Ocean Day (where our special turtles reside) and end with World Sea Turtle Day!

Please stay tuned as we bring awareness to these incredible creatures and our beautiful earth.

Kiawah Island is located on the western side of the Atlantic Ocean, which covers 1/5th of the earth’s surface. It is 2nd in size to the Pacific Ocean.

Did you know we have 4 “named” oceans? However, the world, including the United States, has recently recognized a 5th ocean.. the Southern Ocean (also called the Antarctic Ocean). These 4 (or 5) oceans cover almost 71% of the earth… that’s a lot of saltwater!

What can YOU do to help our oceans, you ask? Read more here to find out: http://kiawahisland.org/kiawah-island-kicks-off-sea.../

Information was provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)