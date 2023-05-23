× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Happy World Turtle Day!

As of today, May 23, we have 48 nests! The nesting truck has had several busy days. Woohoo! A big thanks to our volunteers.

Please keep lights off the beach at night… our turtles “dig the dark”!

At the end of the day, please remember to fill in any holes and knock down those sandcastles!

Dogs must be leashed, at all times, while on the beach (except for the “off-leash zone area… east of the Beach Club and west of the Ocean Course).

Please take all your belongings when you leave the beach for the day… trash, chairs, boogie boards and towels are included in that list.

Please do not disturb a marked turtle nest and if you see someone doing so, please immediately call Beach Patrol at (843) 518-2880 or Code Enforcement at (843) 259-2137. Thank you!

And, finally, please do not approach, touch or disturb a nesting sea turtle. Please stay way behind the turtle and give her lots of space.