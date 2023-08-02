Here We Grow Again

The Kiawah Conservancy is thrilled to announce the successful preservation of two new properties, 2 Kiawah Island Parkway and 77 Lemoyne Lane. These additions mark a momentous occasion as they are now the 69th and 70th properties safeguarded by the organization.

× Expand 2 Kiawah Island Parkway

Nestled close to the island's front gate, 2 Kiawah Island Parkway is strategically situated amidst previously conserved lands by the Kiawah Conservancy, creating a contiguous and expanded preservation area. Despite its modest size, just under a quarter acre, this property holds immense ecological significance, notably serving as a high-traffic bobcat area in recent years. It plays a crucial role as a travel corridor for wildlife, facilitating free movement for local and migratory animal populations, ensuring an ecologically diverse future for our region.

× Expand 77 Lemoyne Lane

Located on Eagle Island on Cassique, 77 Lemoyne Lane is a residential lot covering over seven acres of natural wildlife habitat, comprising marsh and upland areas. This beautiful parcel can be observed while traveling along the Kiawah River and from the Kiawah River Bridge. Its conservation provides essential habitat for numerous marsh species, including the mink, diamondback terrapins, and clapper rails. Furthermore, by bordering the Kiawah River's offshoots, its preservation will continue to prevent non-point source pollution from entering the river, contributing significantly to the Kiawah Conservancy's ongoing mission to protect the ecological health of Kiawah Island and its surrounding watersheds.

Established in 1997, the Kiawah Conservancy is an accredited non-profit organization founded by Island residents. Its primary mission is to measure, manage, improve, and advocate for the ecological health of Kiawah Island and its environs. As a land trust with the capability to hold land and conservation easements, the Kiawah Conservancy has successfully preserved 70 properties totaling over 2,314 acres of pristine barrier island habitat.

The Kiawah Conservancy extends its heartfelt gratitude to the generous donors of these two properties for entrusting them to our care for preservation in perpetuity. Such enduring gifts of land significantly support the Kiawah Conservancy's mission and help safeguard unique habitats and wildlife. If you are interested in contributing to this noble cause, please contact the Kiawah Conservancy's Land Preservation Specialist, Collie Farah, at Collie@kiawahconservancy.org or 843-768-2029 to learn more about donating your undeveloped property or to schedule a visit to one of our protected lands.