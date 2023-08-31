International Coastal Cleanup Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of September and is the most extensive and comprehensive cleanup drive for beaches and coastlines. International Coastal Cleanup Day came to be after President Proclamation No. 470 and has been recognized since 1986.

With the city of Charleston and its barrier islands creating a significant number of beaches, it is important that we, as a community, care for our seaside community in order to keep our coastlines beautiful as well as safe for both marine life and human visitors.

Coastal cleanup opportunities for both residents and visitors alike are provided by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Adopt-A-Beach Program, the Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew and the Kiawah Conservancy and more.

The IOP Cleanup Crew offers multiple opportunities throughout the week for beach cleanups. Volunteers for the IOP Cleanup Crew meet weekly on Mondays for beach cleanups from 6-7 p.m. as well as Wednesdays for their “Breakfast Club” from 7-8 a.m. where early risers can clean up along the beach or the streets and city parking lots.

According to their website, the IOP Cleanup Crew’s goal is to “keep the coast clean, protect natural ecosystems and public health, and document litter to help solve the pollution crisis.”

“Working with the South Carolina Aquarium’s conservation team and the aquarium’s Litter Journal, the crew has collected and documented more than 140,000 litter items since 2018,” reads the IOP Cleanup Crew’s site.

The IOP Cleanup Crew encourages everyone to volunteer when available. Check-in at the beach walkover in the 1100 block of Ocean Boulevard between the building with the IOP postcard mural and the outdoor showers.

IOP Cleanup Crew volunteers are asked to collect litter for at least 30 minutes. Supplies are provided along with magnets that allow for free parking. Those who have assisted in at least two litter sweeps are eligible for and IOP Cleanup T-shirt, partially made of recycled plastic.

The IOP Cleanup Crew does not require pre-registration; however, parties of 15 or more are encouraged to email Susan Hill Smith at susanhillsmith@gmail.com with a headcount along with information regarding the group.

The Kiawah Conservancy and the South Carolina Aquarium host a Kiawah Island Litter Sweep on the third Saturday of each month from 9-11 a.m. Participants meet at Mingo Point (876 Kiawah Island Parkway, Kiawah Island, SC 29455) to receive their sweep areas and necessary supplies. The primary focus of the sweep is the Kiawah Island Parkway, but the group also sweeps around Night Heron Park and as many beach boardwalks and bike paths as possible depending on volunteer attendance.

The Kiawah Conservancy is an accredited non-profit organization established by Island residents in 1997.

“The organization’s mission is to measure, manage, improve, and advocate for the ecological health of Kiawah Island and its environs,” said Kiawah Conservancy Education Outreach Specialist, Katie Warner. “The Kiawah Conservancy has the capability to be a holder of land and conservation easements, and as such, it acts as a land trust. To date, the Kiawah Conservancy has preserved 70 properties that total over 2,314 acres of pristine barrier island habitat.”

“We encourage everyone to take a small bag and pick up litter along the way as you hike the trails of the Lowcountry or enjoy the beautiful beaches,” said Warner.

The Kiawah Conservancy also recommends that their volunteers be a citizen scientist by downloading the SC Aquarium Citizen Science App to any smart device and track the trash they pick up. The data collected is used to drive conversations, decisions, and changes around plastic use throughout the state.

For International Coastal Cleanup Day on September 16 the Kiawah Conservancy, in partnership with the South Carolina Aquarium, Kiawah Island Community Association, Town of Kiawah Island, and Kiawah Island Golf Resort will hold an island-wide sweep.

“This is also the 4th Annual Pam and D. Michael Wilson Plastic-Free Waters Kiawah Sweep, a South Carolina Aquarium program aimed at mitigating plastic pollution impacts through outreach, community engagement, and conservation fieldwork across the state of South Carolina,” said Warner. “The group will meet at The Sandcastle (1 Shipwatch Road, Kiawah Island, SC 29455) at 9 a.m. to receive their sweep areas and supplies. Refreshments and pizza will be provided for volunteers following the sweep.”

“[International Coastal Cleanup Day] is an opportunity to expand our monthly litter sweep volunteer group and work with other island entities to cover a wider area throughout the island,” continued Warner. “It will increase conservation impact and educational outreach efforts, and encourage enhanced community participation in conservation efforts. Most of all, we hope that volunteers find the event both fulfilling and fun!”

No signup or registration is necessary. Volunteers are encouraged simply to show up on Saturday, September 16 at The Sandcastle at 9 a.m. to meet litter sweep partners, gather supplies, and receive their assigned sweep locations.

All ages are welcome and volunteers coming from off-island areas should tell the security gate that they are attending the litter sweep at The Sandcastle with the Kiawah Conservancy (or any of the listed partners) and to receive an event pass.

For the remainder of 2023, the Kiawah Conservancy will meet at Mingo Point (which is before the security gate) every third Saturday from 9-11 a.m. to conduct their monthly litter sweeps. Upcoming Kiawah Conservancy litter sweeps for 2023 are October 21, November 18, and December 16. All ages are welcome and litter sweep materials will be provided.

“For all litter sweeps, we recommend volunteers dress for the weather and bring a reusable water bottle,” concluded Warner. “Bug spray and sunscreen are also recommended.”

For questions regarding any Kiawah Conservancy litter sweeps, please email katie@kiawahconservancy.org.