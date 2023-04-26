It's Alligator Mating Season!

Mating season is here for these prehistoric reptiles! Alligators mate between May and June. Afterwards, a female alligator will then lay a clutch of around 30 to 50 eggs.

Although the Lowcountry seems to have no shortage of alligators lurking in local lagoons, basking in the sun or even crossing roads from time-to-time, it’s still important to be informed, maintain a safe distance and utilize safety practices around these massive creatures.

Read more at: https://www.islandpacket.com/news/state/south-carolina/article274540136.html?fbclid=IwAR3iUu-uqJflywv-QhHxUsPimC1ySmkQHOWy5EUKNf6GWDtH40Vim0t6vKk