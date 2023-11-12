Keep Betsy Beautiful - Preserving Critical Lands on Johns Island

Johns Island is one of the few places in Charleston where you can still find dove fields, agricultural land, wild turkeys, and a vibrant rural community. It is a unique and special place. Furthermore, it is the gateway to Kiawah and Seabrook and an integral part of the local watershed (Bohicket Creek, Stono River, and Kiawah River) that supports both humans and wildlife communities.

Ultimately everything that happens on Kiawah, Seabrook, and Johns Islands has an impact on our respective communities. The islands are inextricably linked through the watershed. Healthy watersheds not only help protect water quality, but also provide benefits to the habitats, wildlife, and people that live within them. Preservation of land is our greatest tool to protect these natural resources as well as travel corridors and much-needed places to rest, nest, and feed for the wildlife we all love. Our bobcats, birds, and more depend on these critical areas for survival!

The pressure of development on Johns Island and Betsy Kerrison Parkway, in particular, is growing at an alarming rate. We know that growth is inevitable, but smart growth that protects wildlife and their habitats and preserves culture is crucial. If this land is not protected now, it will only be a matter of time before development begins to dramatically impact it. This is why the Kiawah Conservancy has launched the Keep Betsy Beautiful Campaign!

The Kiawah Conservancy is excited to announce the recent preservation of two key properties on Johns Island - 4368 and 4346 Betsy Kerrison Parkway. These properties serve as a cornerstone for conservation on southern Johns Island. The Kiawah Conservancy is actively working with landowners on Johns Island to place additional properties under conservation easement and when easements aren’t possible, we are working to purchase properties for preservation.

Looking to the future, we envision portions of these preserved lands being open for public access. We hope to provide nature trails, a natural community gathering area, and native plant demonstration gardens that will connect people with the land itself and celebrate the rural nature of Johns Island. This is a natural extension of the Kiawah Conservancy’s mission to measure, manage, improve, and advocate for the ecological health of Kiawah Island and its environs.

Our conservation work on Johns Island can’t be done alone. We need your help! Join us for a Keep Betsy Beautiful Information Session to learn more about our conservation efforts on Johns Island. Register your attendance here: https://kiawahconservancy.salsalabs.org/kbbinfosession.

Please consider making a gift today to Keep Betsy Beautiful and to ensure this critical area is preserved now for generations to come. Donate online at www.kiawahconservancy.org.

By the end of 2023, the Kiawah Conservancy will have reached a new milestone - 3,880 acres of vital land preserved in perpetuity! Thank you for your support to help us reach this milestone achievement.