Kiawah Conservancy Announces First Johns Island Property Preserved

The news has been circulating for some time now amongst Kiawah, Seabrook, and Johns islanders, Rosebank Farms will soon move to a new location at the entrance of Kiawah River!

After Rosebank Farms owners, Sidi Limehouse and Lousie Bennett broke ground at the farm stand’s new location, the Kiawah Conservancy was presented with a unique opportunity to acquire the property that they had so gracefully occupied for the past several years. At the heart of the Conservancy's mission is a commitment to preserve and protect the natural places and wildlife corridors of Kiawah Island and its surrounding enviorns.

After many months of planning and negotiation, the Conservancy is excited to announce the preservation of 4368 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, our first preserved property on Johns Island and a venture that the Limehouse Family is incredibly pleased with. According to Louise Bennett, "Sidi and I are extremely happy to see this property preserved by the Kiawah Conservancy. We know that the Conservancy will ensure the property remains as it should, a true and natural part of Johns Island." Louise also noted that they are very happy about Rosebank Farms’ move to their new location at the entrance to Kiawah River and are grateful to the Conservancy for extending their time at the current location until the new space is complete.

This acquisition is just one part of the Kiawah Conservancy’s ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance the natural wonders that make our area so special. By safeguarding these areas, we provide a haven for wildlife, protect native flora and fauna, and maintain the scenic beauty that captivates us all.

We encourage you to join us in this endeavor by supporting the Kiawah Conservancy’s conservation initiatives. For more information about this project or other conservation efforts undertaken by the Kiawah Conservancy, please contact our land preservation specialist Collie Farah at 834-768-2029 or collie@kiawahconservancy.org.

Kiawah Conservancy 80 Kestrel Court | Kiawah Island, South Carolina 29455 www.kiawahconservancy.org | Phone 843-768-2029 | Fax 843-768-2505

About the Kiawah Conservancy

The Kiawah Conservancy is an accredited non-profit organization established by Kiawah Island residents in 1997. The organization’s mission is to measure, manage, improve, and advocate for the ecological health of Kiawah Island and its environs. The Kiawah Conservancy has the capability to be a holder of land and conservation easements, and as such, it acts as a land trust. To date, the Kiawah Conservancy has preserved 71 properties that total over 2,317 acres of barrier island habitat. Learn more about the Kiawah Conservancy and how you can get involved in our efforts at www.kiawahconservancy.org