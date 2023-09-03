Kiawah Conservancy Calendar of Events Fall 2023

Kiawah Island Litter Sweep

October 21, 9-11 am

The Sandcastle (1 Shipwatch Road) Join the Kiawah Conservancy, the South Carolina Aquarium, Kiawah Island Community Association, Town of Kiawah Island, and Kiawah Island Golf Resort for an island-wide litter sweep in recognition of International Coastal Cleanup and the Beach Sweep River Sweep. This is also the 4th Annual Pam and D. Michael Wilson Plastic-Free Waters Kiawah Sweep, a South Carolina Aquarium program aimed at mitigating plastic pollution impacts through outreach, community engagement, and conservation fieldwork across the state of South Carolina. Refreshments and pizza will be provided for volunteers following the sweep. Registration is not required.

Native Garden: Community Planting Event

Heron Park Nature Center (Night Heron Park)

October 9, 9 am

Join the Kiawah Conservancy and the Kiawah Island Golf Resort for the installation of new native plant gardens at the Heron Park Nature Center. Learn about landscaping with native plants from Erin Stevens, landscape architect and president of Surculus, and participate in creating Kiawah’s newest native plant gardens. It is suggested to bring a refillable water bottle, garden gloves, small garden tools, and sunscreen. Adults and kids are welcome! Please visit kiawahconservancy.org for more information.

A Walk in the Garden

Naturally Kiawah Demonstration Garden (Night Heron Park)

October 16, 10 am

Kick off South Carolina Native Plant Week with a walk in the Naturally Kiawah Demonstration Garden in Night Heron Park! Sean Cannon and Karen Madoff will share insightful information about native plants that grow well on Kiawah. To register, visit kiawahconservancy.salsalabs.org/nativeplantweek2023.

Watercolor Workshop

October 18, 2 pm

The Beach Club (225 Ocean Marsh Road)

Join returning artist and illustrator, Abby Nurre, for a Watercolor Workshop (for all levels) to paint treasures of the beach. We encourage adults and children (ages 10 and up) to attend. Materials will be provided. To register, visit kiawahconservancy.salsalabs.org/nativeplantweek2023.

Designing in Nature with Mary Reynolds

October 19, 11 am

West Beach Conference Center (2 Shipwatch Road)

Join the Kiawah Conservancy for a gourmet lunch and live Zoom presentation with internationally acclaimed landscape designer and founder of the global movement We are the ARK, Mary Reynolds, who will be calling in from Ireland! Enjoy a special vendor showcase featuring local landscapers, landscape architects, gardeners, native plant nurseries, and more before and after the presentation. To register, visit kiawahconservancy.salsalabs.org/nativeplantweek2023.

Mingo Point (876 Kiawah Island Parkway)Join the Kiawah Conservancy and the South Carolina Aquarium for our monthly Kiawah Island Litter Sweep to help protect the environment and wildlife that live here. All litter pick-up materials will be provided. Bug spray and sunscreen are always recommended. Don’t forget your water bottle to keep hydrated. Registration is not required.

Native Plant Sale

November 3, 3 pm

Freshfields Village (165 Village Green Lane)

As an extension of South Carolina Native Plant Week, join the Kiawah Conservancy and the Seabrook Green Space Conservancy for a Native Plant Sale. Enjoy refreshments and live music as you chat with local experts about natives to plant in your yard. This event is open to the public and there is no need to register. Pre-sale plant packages will be available to purchase until October 19. Visit kiawahconservancy.org for more information.

Ecological Health Report

November 16, 3 pm

The Sandcastle (1 Shipwatch Road)

As part of the 2023 Our World presentation series, the Kiawah Conservancy's Ecological Health and Conservation Coordinator, Lee Bundrick, and Restoration and Enhancement Specialist, Sean Cannon, will present information about the state of Kiawah Island's ecological health, including key areas of improvement and what the Conservancy is doing to manage and improve Kiawah and its environs. Visit kiawahconservancy.org for more information.

Kiawah Island Litter Sweep

November 18, 9-11 am

Mingo Point (876 Kiawah Island Parkway)Join the Kiawah Conservancy and the South Carolina Aquarium for our monthly Kiawah Island Litter Sweep to help protect the environment and wildlife that live here. All litter pick-up materials will be provided. Bug spray and sunscreen are always recommended. Don’t forget your water bottle to keep hydrated. Registration is not required.