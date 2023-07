In an effort to learn more about the interest in and use of electric vehicles on Kiawah Island, the Kiawah Goes Green Work Group—an initiative of the Town in partnership with several Kiawah organizations—encourages full-time/part-time property owners, renters, visitors, business owners, and other key stakeholders to take this brief, eight-question survey.

Please only take the survey one time.

You may access the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GQZKYH3.