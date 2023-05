The island’s nesting season is a starting off as slow as a loggerhead making her way back to the ocean after laying her nest!!

However, before you wring your flippers in dismay, it is totally normal for the season to start off this way. We are just excited to get it going!

Currently, we have three nests on the island.

We’ll continue to keep y’all updated with our nests count, along with lots of fun tales from our patrol!

Stay tuned.