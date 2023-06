Sometimes even our amazing Turtle Patrol needs a little help!

This sweet family stopped our nesting truck yesterday morning to alert them of a nest that patrol had missed! The tracks had been washed away. They had seen the momma the night before so they knew exactly where she had nested. Nest 187 and our Turtle Patrol thanks you!

As of June 21, the island has 188 nests! We are “turtley” excited!