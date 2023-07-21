With over 10,000 acres of land and 10 miles of beach, Kiawah Island serves as a vital nesting ground for loggerhead turtles. Nesting efforts are monitored by a group of dedicated resident volunteers each year and are one of the largest turtle patrol volunteer programs in the United States! Kiawah Island's Turtle Patrol has been in existence since 1973 and the Town of Kiawah Island has provided funding and logistical support to the program since 1990.

Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol volunteers work tirelessly every day to ensure that female loggerheads can safely nest on our beach, nesting habitats are not disrupted, and a safe return to the ocean for both the mother and her hatchlings.

Everyone has a part to play in protecting our turtles and their nests.

Always remember:

- No lights on the beach at night.

- No metal shovels or plastic shovels larger than 14″ and please fill your hole before leaving the beach.

- All dogs must be leashed March 15 – October 31.

- No feeding or harassing of wildlife of any kind.

- Keep off the dunes.

- No glass, drones, balloons, plastic shopping/carryout bags, plastic straws, or Styrofoam.

- Be sure to gather all of your belongings before leaving the beach.

Please be sure to familiarize yourself and others around you with Kiawah's Beach Housekeeping Rules: https://www.kiawahisland.org/kiawah-islands-beach.../