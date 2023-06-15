× Expand (Photo by Karla Morales)

The leatherback is the oldest of all sea turtle species. They have been around for more than 150 million years! They even survived the extinction of the dinosaurs and thrived until the last several decades when human threats began impacting their numbers.

Not only are they the oldest, they are also the biggest! They can grow up to 8 feet long and can weigh anywhere from 500-2,000 pounds! Wow!

Leatherbacks are highly migratory, some swimming over 10,000 miles a year between nesting and foraging grounds. They spend most of their lives in the ocean, but nest on beaches as females. They are strong swimmers and can dive to depths of approximately 4,000 feet—deeper than any other turtle and most marine mammals—and can stay down for up to 85 minutes.

Leatherbacks lack the hard crushing jaws characteristic of other sea turtles. Instead, they have pointed tooth-like cusps and sharp-edged jaws that are perfect for a diet of soft-bodied open ocean prey such as jellyfish. A leatherback’s mouth and throat also have backward-pointing spines that help retain the jellyfish.

These ancient creatures are also vulnerable to ingestion of floating marine debris like discarded plastics. Plastic bags and balloons resemble their favorite prey, jellyfish, and when ingested may block their digestive tract, preventing them from eating.