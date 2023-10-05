Mosquito Spraying Is Here!

Charleston County Mosquito Control has scheduled a spray truck for Zone "K2," which includes the Town of Seabrook Island. The treatment is scheduled to take place during the overnight hours beginning after 11:00 PM on Thursday October 5th, and will be completed prior to 7:00 AM on Friday October 6th (weather permitting).

As a reminder, mosquito treatment requests may be submitted at any time through the town's website at https://www.townofseabrookisland.org/mosquito-control.html.

For more information about the Mosquito Control program, please visit Charleston County Mosquito Control.