Mullet Haul Trail Run And Walk

Charleston County Parks invites runners and walkers to hit the trails at the annual Mullet Haul Trail Run/Walk on Saturday, April 22 at Johns Island County Park. The race features a 10K run and a 5K run or walk.

Registration for the Mullet Haul Trail Run is open now through April 17 at CharlestonCountyParks.com. Fees are $38 for the 5K and $42 for the 10K race. There will be no race day registration. The 10K will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K will start at 8:45 a.m. on April 22.

An award ceremony with food and beverages will be held immediately after the race. Water stations will be available on the course, but pre-filled, personal water bottles are highly recommended.

The Mullet Haul is for ages 10 and older. Participants ages 10-15 must be accompanied by an adult. Dogs are not allowed, and strollers are not recommended on the course. The course offers occasional areas of uneven terrain and varies from hard-packed trails with roots to grass. Course maps are available on the race website, https://ccprc.com/1391/Mullet-Haul-Trail-Run.

The Mullet Haul is the second race in Charleston County Parks’ 2023 5K trail race series. The series includes Where the Wild Things Run, Mullet Haul 5K Run/Walk, Lowcountry Trail 5K Run/Walk, and Chili 5K Run/Walk. The trail race series is open to all fitness levels and abilities.