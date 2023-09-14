Native Plant Advice from a Master Gardener

Karen Madoff is an invaluable resource for anyone interested in native plants. She is an Old Master Gardener, a beekeeper, and the volunteer steward of the Kiawah Conservancy’s “Naturally Kiawah Demonstration Garden” at Night Heron Park, and she recently agreed to share her advice in a question-and-answer format with Stan Macdonald, a board member of the Seabrook Island Green Space Conservancy.

× Expand Adam Wolf Photography Karen Madoff volunteering in the Kiawah Conservancy's Naturally Kiawah Demonstration Garden at Night Heron Park.

Q. According to the National Wildlife Federation, “A plant is considered native if it has occurred naturally in a particular region, ecosystem, or habitat without human introduction.” Why should homeowners consider these plants, even for a portion of their yards?

KM: The most important reason is to support wildlife. Insect populations are facing declines globally, and native plants generate more insects, which are critical food for animals, including birds, turtles, and fish. Also, much of the food we eat depends on pollinators like bees and butterflies. Birds will not raise offspring in or near a yard if they can’t find enough food.

Natives are easy to grow, but you should match the plant with the conditions in a yard, ranging from shady to full sun.

As a master gardener, I understand the desire to have a garden that is always beautiful and untouched by the natural world. However, in doing so, we are harming ourselves and the wildlife. A goal is 50-70% of your plantings in the form of native trees, shrubs or perennials. They are easily tucked into a garden around non-native ornamentals, and into vegetable gardens.

Q. What are some top insect-generating native plants?

KM: Among flowers or perennials are sunflowers, asters and goldenrods. Oak trees are standouts.

Q. Have you witnessed more insects and other wildlife in your yard at Kiawah since planting natives?

Adam Wolf photography Karen Madoff at her garden on Kiawah Island

KM: My garden is quite young. Initially, the yard was mostly empty with a pine straw layer of mulch. Since adding natives, there has been a noticeable increase in anoles, butterflies, birds, spiders and garden snakes. Visiting birds include nuthatches, chickadees, bluebirds, finches, cardinals, woodpeckers, and wrens. Butterflies that stop by are a variety of swallowtails, skippers, cloudless sulphurs, monarchs, gulf fritillary, and zebra longwing. Most recently we’ve had visits from armadillos, which also enjoy insect meals.

Q. What do visitors at Kiawah’s demonstration garden ask you?

KM: Many visitors are members of garden clubs or groups like the “Wild Ones” and share their stories about native gardens at their own homes or public places. Some have even offered to help me in the garden in some capacity, generally these are other master gardeners.

× Expand Adam Wolf Photography Stokes Aster (Stokesia laevis) is a low-maintenance, low-growing native groundcover flowering plant that attracts butterflies and bees.

This article is part of a native plant initiative sponsored by the Kiawah Conservancy and Seabrook Island Green Space Conservancy.

