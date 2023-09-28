Native Plants with Seabrook Island Green Space Conservancy

In midsummer this year, a visitor may have hardly noticed a small garden outside the children’s room at the John’s Island library except for one showstopper, a Scarlet hibiscus, so lavish in color and stunning in its five-petal design that you couldn’t look away.

Michel Hammes, an adult services librarian at the branch library at Maybank Highway, had chosen the theatrical hibiscus (Hibiscus coccineus) to brighten the plot that she and her colleague, Sheryl Lowry, maintain and use as a teaching tool for daily visitors and for organized programs featuring plant experts. The garden is certified “wild” by theNational Wildlife Federation, and it allows children and adults to investigate the life-giving interaction between native plants and insect pollinators, like a bright orange Gulf fritillary butterfly feeding on the nectar of a purple-flowered Ironweed plant (Vernonia noveboracensis). The children who visit are often unfamiliar with native plants, Michel said, but many are aware of climate change and ask questions in that context: Do plants help? (They can absorb carbon, mitigate flooding, and provide critical food and habitat for insects and birds.)

In addition to creating the garden, Michel helped develop a statewide “seed library”program which offers patrons at South Carolina public libraries resources – and free seeds – for growing vegetables, herbs, and wildflowers. The program partners with the Clemson Extension School and Community Garden Program.

Inspired by her mother, Yvonne Michel, who is a committed environmentalist, Michel Hammes began growing native plants about 20 years ago at her home in NorthCharleston. She said native plants offer her clear benefits – many require little watering, they are pest resistant, they provide the right pollen and nectar for native wildlife, and they’re beautiful. (To prove the last point, she emailed a photo of delicate light blue Carolina wild petunias (Ruellia caroliniensis) in her yard. She and her husband, Cary Jones, don’t use chemicals and fallen leaves serve as fertilizer.

“What I love about the native plants is that it's not just gardening,” she said. “I mean, most of us like to put our hands in the dirt and you can pop a plant in the ground and all you do is give it some water and sunshine and it grows. And then if you add in the native plants, you get all this wildlife coming around. I mean, to me that is just amazing and mystical, and it brings joy to life.”

