It only took 15 days for our island to double our nest count. It took 39 days to reach the first 100!

Congratulations to Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol Zone 5 for being this remarkable nest’s caretakers.

We realize that volunteering on the Nesting Truck is not an easy task. Quite frankly, it can be exhausting, yet if you ask anyone who worked on it these past 15 days, they will never mention it. They love “truck duty”!Thank you to all our drivers and their crews for all that you do for the organization.

Don’t fret Hatching Patrol, we’ll highlight y’all later in the season.

How many days will it be until our next 100?

All work is done under South Carolina Department Of Natural Resources Permit # MTP521.