Not The Best Year For Nests

× Expand SI sea turtle loggerhead island eye news

Mature female loggerhead sea turtles generally lay nests every two to four years, making about three to six nests a season. As a result, the number of nests laid in any particular year may vary from many to few.

In 2019, Seabrook had 90 nests (an all-time high), while in 2018, only 31 nests were laid. In 2023, the number of nests was on the low end of the equation: 40 nests.

Every year, nests on Seabrook are endangered by natural predators — crabs, ants and raccoons are the primary predators that often destroy some eggs and occasionally, in the case of raccoons, entire nests. This year, Seabrook’s nests were attacked by another natural predator that hasn’t been raiding turtle nests here in at least 10 years — coyotes. One nest was completely destroyed by coyotes on the night it was laid; two others were partially destroyed on the night they were laid, and one nest was dug up and partially destroyed about six weeks after it had been laid.

In addition to predators, nests are vulnerable to the tides. Although Seabrook Island Turtle Patrol volunteers will relocate a nest that is laid below the normal high tide line, king tides create a major challenge. This year, one nest was washed over and partially destroyed during the June king tide. The most damaging event was Tropical Storm Idalia, and the resulting impact during the height of the king tide. Six nests were totally washed out to sea; some of the eggs in another nest were washed away and the remaining eggs were relocated to a new location. Three other nests were washed over by the tide but otherwise remained intact.

As a result, 32.5%, or 13, of Seabrook’s 40 nests this year were impacted by coyotes, king tides or both. Nonetheless, the hard work by the volunteers of the SITP did provide plenty of good news.

As of September 7, 2,274 hatchlings have emerged from Seabrook’s nests, a mean hatch success rate of 61.2%. Three nests still remain to be counted. Patrol members were also rewarded with a rare sight on several days. Early morning walkers came across a female loggerhead still on the beach, laying her nest on two different days while another female was seen swimming in a tidal pool after laying the nest until the high tide enabled her to return to the ocean. Experiences like that are genuinely unforgettable and help reinforce the need to continue to protect these magnificent creatures that visit our shores.

We appreciate everyone’s support and well wishes and look forward to a more robust season in 2024.

Seabrook Island Turtle Patrol is licensed by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and supported financially by the Seabrook Island Property Owners Association, the Town of Seabrook and public donations. More information can be found on the SITP website, at siturtlepatrol.com