On the water: Cold mornings remind trout and redfish to eat soon

As water temperatures decline, redfish have begun their regular winter habit of forming large schools. Schools of 50 redfish or more will become common and they can swell to be as large as 100 to 150. Redfish are more skittish this time of year, and lures can spook them on the flats. As opposed to casting directly at the schools, we will cast out as many as three lines with chunks of frozen mullet on 3/0 circle hooks. Eventually the redfish will find the bait and bend your rods over with some astonishing hits.

For trout, artificial lures are working just fine. Trout hang together, and when you catch one there will likely be others in the area. Lures in hues of gray and blue are performing the best when paired with a ¼-ounce jighead. Remember to move your lure slower than usual as the fish don’t move as quickly with the cooler water temperatures. Try to bounce the jighead off the bottom and wait until you feel the pull of a striking fish.

Popping corks are still great options for both trout and redfish. I’ll attach a 2- to 3-foot leader to the cork and a size 1 circle hook on the other end with a split shot a foot above the hook. Cast along grass banks, over oyster beds and at creek mouths and watch for that cork to drop. It can be difficult, but when that cork disappears, reel as fast as you can and let the circle hook set itself. A big hook set can rip your bait right out of the fish’s mouth!

See you on the water!

