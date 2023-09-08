We're back for our Plastic-Free Waters Kiawah Island Sweep! Join us for a morning of camaraderie and conservation impact as we join forces with Beach Sweep River Sweep efforts happening statewide. Gather at The Sandcastle on Kiawah Island to meet sweep partners, gather supplies and sign up for your sweep location. Dress for the weather and bring a reusable water bottle (a water refill station will be available). After the sweep, enjoy pizza donated by family-owned La Tela Pizzeria and refreshments!

This sweep is made possible through Pam and D. Michael Wilson Plastic-Free Waters, a South Carolina Aquarium program aimed at mitigating plastic pollution impacts through outreach, community engagement and conservation fieldwork across the state of South Carolina.

An alternate Beach Sweep River Sweep location leaves from Mingo Point that morning as well. For additional locations of the Beach Sweep River Sweep statewide event, visit https://www.scseagrant.org/bsrs-sites/