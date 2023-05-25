Positive Growth

× Expand Kiawah Island Garden Club toured gardens in the Ocean Park neighborhood.

On a beautiful day in early May, members of the Kiawah Island Garden Club toured gardens in the Ocean Park neighborhood at the eastern end of the island. Eight generous homeowners opened their yards and gardens for a tour enjoyed by more than 50 members.

The gardens varied in scope and concept. Several were very natural, using the plants which are native and thrive on the sea islands, including many palms, ferns, grasses and flowering shrubs such as waxleaf privet, beautyberry and yaupon holly. There was Sweetgrass, Breezegrass and Fountain Grass. Some of the palms were dramatic, such as Mediterranean Fan Palm and Coontie Palm. Ground covers included rosemary and thyme. Several gardens earned the Naturally Kiawah emblem, awarded to gardens which only include native plants.

One homeowner said that originally they used all native plants but deer made others necessary, including farfugium, African irises and camellias, which replaced tea olives. At the back of the house the landscape architect John Tarkeny enclosed a gated kitchen garden with a fence covered in Confederate Jasmine. A “rain chain” is decorative and channels rain to the garden from the roof. The adjacent gated and elevated pool deck and porch were colorful with flowers in pots, safe from deer and raccoons.

Elevated areas were used in another home to showcase dozens of potted perennials, annuals, roses and other plants. The house’s architect is also the owner, and the home consists of three attached pavilions which offer panoramic views of Bass Creek from every room. The gracious homeowner took small groups of tour-goers throughout, visiting all of the balconies and decks on which the potted plants thrive. Surrounding the home is a series of gardens nestled beneath live oaks, palmettos, magnolias, viburnum and ligustrum, all surrounded by a magnificent podocarpus hedge. A grand gate separates the parking court from the entrance garden. A walled garden on the south side features sasanquas, hydrangeas, ferns and liriope and features a classical sculpture.

A garden along the marsh with a view toward the Ocean Course and ocean also features sculpted artwork, notably a polished stainless steel sculpture which reflects the house, garden and marsh. There is also an ancient Chinese stone head.

The gardens were designed by various landscape architects, including Joseph O’Callalhan, John Tarkeney and Bill Maneri. Maneri was instrumental in helping to choose a lot along Bass Creek and the marsh, situating the house for the best views and designing the surrounding gardens. The entrance court is very formal, while the path all around the house takes visitors to casually planted areas, the pool deck with many flowering plants and even to a small, contemplative area with sculptures.

Garden Club members were aware of the cold snap this spring, which damaged many garden plants, and were inspired to see that some survived if left alone. Others were replaced with new and beautiful plants which may hold up better. Several owners of the gardens spent most of their time at other homes learning how different gardening is in our Southern climate.

The tour was followed by a delicious lunch at the Marsh House Clubhouse, elevated above the marsh and creeks and offering long views of the Ocean Course and the Atlantic Ocean. It was a wonderful way to conclude the year. Garden Club meetings and tours will resume in the fall, and information about joining can be found at kiawahislandgardenclub.org.