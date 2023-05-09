SC Governor's Cup Billfishing Series 2023 Schedule

Event Schedule

May 10 – 13

Bohicket Marina Invitational Billfish Tournament

Contact: Beau Anderson

1880 Andell Bluff Blvd Johns Island, SC 29455

(843) 768-1280\

marinamanager@bohicket.com

May 24 – 27

55th Annual Georgetown Blue Marlin Tournament

Contact: David Black

P. O. Box 1704 Georgetown, SC 29442

(843) 546-1776

dblack@georgetownlandingmarina.com

June 21 - 24

Carolina Billfish Classic

Contact: Loyd Weston

20 Patriots Point Road Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464

(843) 568-5230

td@fishcbc.com

July 19 – 22

Edisto Invitational Billfish Tournament

Contact: Charles Yeomans

P.O. Box 987 Edisto Beach, SC, 29438

(843) 631-5055

themarinaeb@gmail.com