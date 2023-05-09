SC Governor's Cup Billfishing Series 2023 Schedule

×
Event Schedule
May 10 – 13
Bohicket Marina Invitational Billfish Tournament
Contact: Beau Anderson
1880 Andell Bluff Blvd Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 768-1280\
marinamanager@bohicket.com
May 24 – 27
55th Annual Georgetown Blue Marlin Tournament
Contact: David Black
P. O. Box 1704 Georgetown, SC 29442
(843) 546-1776
dblack@georgetownlandingmarina.com
June 21 - 24
Carolina Billfish Classic
Contact: Loyd Weston
20 Patriots Point Road Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 568-5230
td@fishcbc.com
July 19 – 22
Edisto Invitational Billfish Tournament
Contact: Charles Yeomans
P.O. Box 987 Edisto Beach, SC, 29438
(843) 631-5055
themarinaeb@gmail.com