The first Sea Islands Shorebird Festival is a 2-day event on May 11 & 12 that is hosted and organized by local municipalities, governmental agencies, volunteer groups, and non-profit organizations working on coastal bird conservation and education. The festival celebrates the critically important sites of Seabrook and Kiawah Island for shorebirds, notably for the federally threatened Red Knot, for which these islands play a crucial role during their northern migration.

The festival aims to celebrate shorebirds and the islands they depend on, educate community members and visitors, and raise awareness to protect these magnificent birds and places.

Use the link below to register for the educational events we have lined up: https://kiawahconservancy.salsalabs.org/sea.../index.html...

Slots are filling fast!