We invite you to our Sea Islands Shorebird Festival. This event is co-hosted with the Kiawah Conservancy, Kiawah Shorebird Stewards, Town of Kiawah, SCDNR, USFWS, SCAudubon and Manomet . Featuring prominent shorebird biologists as speakers in evening programs, one Friday night at the Sand Castle on Kiawah and one on Seabrook at Live Oak Hall. Shorebird artists, photographers and organizations will be on-site Friday afternoon. We will offer bird walks on Kiawah east end, Beachwalker Park and North Beach on Thursday and Friday. The walks are limited to 10 people + leaders. Times for the walks are Thursday, May 11, 2023, 10:30a-12:30 pm and 2-4 pm; Friday, May 12, 1-3 pm.

The North Beach walks will originate at Oystercatcher/Boardwalk #1 and walk to the inlet.