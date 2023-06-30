× 1 of 7 Expand × 2 of 7 Expand × 3 of 7 Expand × 4 of 7 Expand × 5 of 7 Expand × 6 of 7 Expand × 7 of 7 Expand Prev Next

It was another humdinger of a day (or two!) of sea turtle nesting here on Kiawah Island!

First of all, in six days, we have gained 50 nests! In SIX days, y’all!

Next, Team Nesting Truck, which includes our Permit Holder, Lynne Sager, came across a meandering crawl, which the momma turtle seemed to have gone under a private boardwalk. Did she nest?! The team wasn’t sure so they probed and they probed… they dug and they dug… (btw, this is what we call dedication and perseverance!) And, because of all that work, the team was rewarded with nest #235 (had to be relocated due to its location!).

Finally, Zone 5 had a special treat last night! Around dinner time, a nesting loggerhead came up to lay her nest… we guess she didn’t care the sun was still shining!

Please remember, if you come across a sea turtle on the beach, giver her plenty of space (as you see in the last photo!). It is against the law to touch or disturb a nesting turtle.