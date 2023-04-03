× Seabird Sanctuaries

The South Carolina Department Of Natural Resources protects a handful of ephemeral islands along the coast known as Seabird Sanctuaries, including Crab Bank, Bird Key-Stono and Deveaux Bank. These islands host large nesting colonies or seabirds such as brown pelicans, black skimmers, royal terns and others, and they're closed to all landing from March 15 to October 15 (with the exception of some parts of Deveaux Bank).

SCDNR officials urge beachgoers to contribute to a successful nesting season by following these tips when visiting the beach:

• Familiarize yourself with local regulations before heading to the beach.

• Leave dogs at home or, where allowed, keep them on a short leash. Coastal birds perceive all dogs as predators; even the presence of well-behaved pups can stress nesting parents and cause them to flee.

• Avoid roped-off nesting areas. When parents are forced to fly off the nest, they leave eggs and chicks vulnerable to the heat of summer and other predators.

• Leave only footprints. Take personal items, trash, and food scraps that you may have brought with you so as not to attract predators such raccoons and laughing gulls.

• Walk around birds, not through them. Walk in the wet sand and around birds that may be feeding by the shoreline.