See You Sooner Rather Than Later

The 2023 Kiawah Island alligator spotlight survey was conducted July 18 and 19. This survey has been conducted annually since 2003 and provides details on the density and distribution of Kiawah’s alligator population. It is a joint effort between biologists from the Town of Kiawah Island and the Kiawah Island Community Association.

The survey route covers most of Kiawah Island and includes 48 different ponds. Surveys are conducted by truck with a four-person crew and take approximately three hours to complete.

Alligators are observed using spotlights and placed into categories based on their estimated length. A series of formulas are then used to generate an estimated density of alligators on the island. The graph shows the estimated density of alligators per 100 acres on Kiawah Island beginning in 2003. Despite some minor fluctuations, Kiawah’s alligator population has remained stable over the last 15 years.