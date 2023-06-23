× 1 of 4 Expand Oystercatcher × 2 of 4 Expand Wilson's Plover × 3 of 4 Expand Black Necked Stilt × 4 of 4 Expand Willet Prev Next

Share the beach with shorebirds! Spring and summer on Kiawah brings the excitement of shorebird nests and chicks out in our nesting habitat on the east end. We have Oystercatchers, Wilson’s Plovers, Willets, and Black Necked Stilts nesting there this year!

The perimeter of this nesting area is posted with signs reminding beachgoers to stay out of these areas and give the shorebirds room to nest and raise their young. Since shorebirds have declined by 70% in the last 40 years, it’s crucial to help them by avoiding disturbing them. Thanks for doing your part!