We took a small ride down to Boardwalk 1 this morning. Saw Mike, our Town Ordinance Officer, checking the Dolphin box on the beach.

Just to remind residents and visitors, it is still high season for our shorebirds. We have a shorebird sanctuary here and this picture features the red knots that you see on the beaches now.

Also, had the chance to talk to Leigh Anne from Williams Wildlife Removal , "WWR" about some of the critters here. This Osprey was hanging around on the side of the road and she was making sure she wasn't injured. Fortunately, while we were talking, this momma bird took to flight! What a relief!

Keep a lookout for more information about the wildlife here on Seabrook Island. It's pretty amazing!