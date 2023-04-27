Sweet Cannellini Steals the Earth Day Show

At the Earth Day event sponsored by the Kiawah Conservancy on April 21, Cannellini the albino opossum stole the show. Her beautiful white fur, which is soft as a cat's coat, contrasted starkly with her bare, pinkish tail that curled around her "mom's" finger at the very tip. Both adults and children were drawn to touch her fur and observe her pink nose and eyes up close. Despite her rather ferocious-looking teeth, Samantha MacDougal, Cannellini's "mom," explained that they are used to clean up carrion.

Cannellini and her siblings were rescued by Samantha when their mother was hit by a car. Albino animals tend to have visual problems, and Cannellini is blind. Unlike the usual grey or taupe coloration of opossums, which allows them to blend into their surroundings and avoid predators like coyotes and bobcats, the whiteness of albinism leaves Cannellini exceptionally visible and vulnerable. Her blindness compounds this problem, making it impossible for her to survive in the wild. As a result, the Keeper of the Wild Wildlife Rescue and Sanctuary decided to offer Cannellini a job as an educator to demonstrate to people how docile and clean opossums really are. Not only do they not get rabies, but they also eat carrion, poisonous snakes, ticks, bugs, rats, and other pests that people dislike.

Other animals were also present at the Earth Day event, including a Kestral, a tuxedoed Owl, and a Harris' Hawk brought by The Birds of Prey. The birds were gracefully handled as they walked around the crowd, who eagerly leaned forward to see their features and feather-dress. The Harris Hawk, in particular, took his time flirting with a female hawk before returning to the ring to perform flight demonstrations for the audience.

The animals at the event were a big hit with the nearly 500 attendees from around the Charleston area. In addition to the animal exhibits, the event featured face painting, sweetgrass baskets made by Marie Wine, and fresh vegetables produced at Fire Ant Farms on Johns Island. The event culminated in a tent talk series, where the Kiawah Conservancy, Wild Birds Unlimited, the Kiawah Bobcat & Rodenticide study, SC Aquarium Citizens Science Project, and the Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol presented.

Food and refreshments by True Lowcountry and Dough Boyz Pizza were a popular attraction, with the aroma of their cooking wafting through the live oak canopy. The event was smoothly orchestrated by the Kiawah Conservancy's Educational Outreach Specialist, Katie Warner, and her team of staff and volunteers. As the sun began to set, Cannellini yawned and snuggled into her blanket for a well-deserved nap, reflecting on the wonderful day and people she had encountered.