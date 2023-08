Unfortunately, the August 1st Full Moon Bonfire has been cancelled. Summer heat, pop-up thunderstorms, travel plans... too many variables is the reason for this decision. It was scheduled for Tuesday, August 1. But fear not, we have another opportunity on Wednesday, August 30. Look for more details for that event later this month.

If you want to help with future full moon bonfires, please send your contact information to SeabrookFullMoon@gmail.com.