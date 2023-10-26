× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Kiawah Island, South Carolina, USA

7,876 yards, par 72

For golfers seeking an unforgettable test of skill, The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort is a must-play destination. Nestled on the easternmost tip of Kiawah Island in South Carolina, The Ocean Course offers a golfing experience like no other, boasting a stunning backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean and providing a challenge that has earned it a place among the world’s top golf courses.

Designed by renowned golf course architect Pete Dye, with a touch of inspiration from his wife, Alice, this course combines breathtaking views with the unpredictable forces of the Atlantic’s winds.

The Ocean Course’s claim to fame lies in its unique seaside setting, with ten holes hugging the Atlantic shoreline and the remaining eight running parallel. While the original plan was to have the course positioned behind the dunes, Alice Dye’s suggestion to raise it gave golfers unobstructed views of Kiawah’s spectacular coastline from every hole. However, this stunning view comes at a price – exposure to the Atlantic’s brisk and unpredictable breezes.

It’s worth noting that The Ocean Course is perhaps the most wind-affected golf course in the world outside the United Kingdom and Ireland. The wind’s direction and strength can vary significantly from one round to the next, leading to an astonishing up to an 8-club difference on holes. To tackle this challenge, Pete Dye designed two courses in one, catering to both easterly and westerly winds. This dual-course feature adds an extra layer of excitement to the game and showcases Dye’s exceptional design skills.

Kiawah Island Golf Resort boasts a total of five championship golf courses, but The Ocean Course stands out as the most famous and challenging among them. It was added to the resort’s offerings in 1991 and has since garnered international recognition for its unique layout and demanding play.

The Ocean Course is a par 72 course that stretches to an impressive 7,876 yards from the championship tees. With a slope rating of 155 and a course rating of 79.1, it holds the record for the highest course rating in the country according to the United States Golf Association. Its large slopes, numerous bunkers, and challenging Bermuda grass have earned it the title of the toughest course in America, as declared by Golf Digest in 2010.

In October 2008, The Ocean Course set another milestone by becoming the first golf course available to play in an online video game developed by World Golf Tour. This virtual adaptation was created with the utmost precision, using helicopters equipped with cameras and GPS tracking devices to photograph and record the entire course, ensuring a geographically accurate simulation.

A significant highlight in The Ocean Course’s history is its association with the 1991 Ryder Cup, where it played host to the famous “War by the Shore.” The course has also welcomed the 2012 PGA Championship, won by Rory McIlroy, and the 2021 PGA Championship, where Phil Mickelson achieved an improbable victory.

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island is one of America’s most prestigious rounds of publicly accessible golf. It offers a windswept coastal layout that runs along a narrow and sandy section on the island’s east end. The course’s defenses are numerous, from small, elevated greens to vast waste areas that surround plateaued fairways. Prior to the 2021 PGA Championship, new tees were installed, pushing the course’s length to over 7,800 yards, ensuring that it remains a challenge for the world’s best golfers.

For those visiting Kiawah Island Resort for a golfing experience at The Ocean Course, it’s a walking-only layout that comes with caddies. However, during the summer months, carts are permitted after 10 a.m. The course has consistently ranked within the Top 5 of public golf courses in the country according to top magazine panels.

In 2021, Kiawah Island added four Ocean Course Cottages, each featuring four bedrooms and 3,800 square feet of space, offering stunning views of the course. Accommodations at Kiawah Island include The Sanctuary Hotel and a variety of villas. Visitors can explore various stay-and-play packages that include The Ocean Course, providing a truly unforgettable golfing vacation.

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort is a golfing masterpiece that combines the challenges of nature with a stunning seaside backdrop. For those looking to test their skills on one of the world’s most renowned golf courses, this South Carolina gem promises an unforgettable experience filled with breathtaking views and a test of golfing prowess like no other.

To book your tee time, visit: https://kiawahresort.com/golf/the-ocean-course/

To view more bucket list golf courses, visit our golf blog: https://bucketlistoutdoormag.com/golf/