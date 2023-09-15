The Truth About Strand Feeding

Karen Thomson has volunteered for the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network’s Dolphin Conservation Education Program for five years.

As a volunteer, she plays the important role of providing education and outreach to the residents and visitors of Kiawah Island about strand feeding dolphins.

“I love dolphins, and I love nature. I want this for my grandkids, my great-grandkids and my great-great-grandkids,” Thomson said. "We have to be respectful of both the dolphins and Captain Sams Spit for our future generations."

Strand feeding is unique behavior for dolphins and not common in most parts of the world. Young dolphins learn this behavior from their mothers.

When dolphins are gearing up to strand feed, they work as a team to “herd” fish and direct the fish toward the shore. By using the power of the water, they push fish onto the shore, lunge themselves onto the shore and enjoy their fish meal.

In Kiawah, the area known as Captain Sams Spit is where dolphin strand feeding occurs. Over the years, the number of beachgoers walking to Captain Sams Spit has increased during peak seasons to 50 to 60 people during strand feeding. Thomson said most people are respectful and thrilled to see this unique behavior in person.

The Kiawah and Seabrook Islands’ Dolphin Conservation Education Program is an outreach program started by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in 2015. Volunteers have the opportunity to directly speak with beachgoers about how to protect the dolphins and what strand-feeding is.

Educators are present on the beach daily during peak feeding times.Typically, this is a four-hour commitment with a 30-minute walk along the beach each way to Captain Sams Spit, and volunteers participate at least twice a month. In addition to providing information to beachgoers, volunteers also place and later pick up temporary signs along the strand feeding area and must be able to put the cart along the beach back to Beachwalker County Park.

If you’re interested in volunteering, contact Lauren Rust, at lauren@lmmn.org.