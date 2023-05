× 1 of 10 Expand × 2 of 10 Expand × 3 of 10 Expand × 4 of 10 Expand × 5 of 10 Expand × 6 of 10 Expand × 7 of 10 Expand × 8 of 10 Expand × 9 of 10 Expand × 10 of 10 Expand Prev Next

And, just like that, our island has 13 nests!

Yesterday, the team (featured in the last photo) had a fairly busy day… 6 new nests, four of which were relocated, and one false crawl (tracks but no nest).

This morning, patrol had two new nests and one false.

It appears that our nesting season is really underway!