This Is Something I can Do: To Help Wildlife

Susan Culler Soden Lee Hurd in her garden

Lee Hurd is small in stature but a giant in determination, and after reading a book last year by entomologist Douglas Tallamy urging homeowners to transform their yards into more wildlife-friendly habitats, she acted quickly.

First, at her tree-shaded Seabrook Island home along a lagoon, a yard crew removed what she now realizes was an infestation of invasive plants. A tractor hauled away large plants like the dense, bushy Elaeagnus, a fast-spreading shrub introduced in this country from Asia. Elaeagnus, which is quite common in the region and reaches up to 25-feet high, shades out native vegetation. By eliminating the invasives, Lee created space for native plants, which in general provide more benefits to caterpillars and other insects, the tiny creatures that are essential to all life as pollinators and a main source of food for birds and other animals, according to Tallamy and other scientists.

She “jumped right in,” planting natives in early 2022, although in retrospect, she said, she should have been more deliberate. Her initial efforts produced “varied” results -- the deer ate some of the new plants, forcing her to narrow the selection. “It’s a learning process. I wasted a lot of money on things that didn't do well here. But you know, you have to try it to learn.”

Susan Culler Soden Appalachian Mountain Mint

Lee and her husband Doug have lived at Seabrook for 33 years, and twice a year they host at their property the Seabrook Lakes Yacht Club Regatta party. Friends and neighbors who attend have donated plants, money and help in the garden, which Lee appreciates. “At 88,” she said, “I can only do so much.” When the “regatta” is held this fall, participants will see a changed landscape – yes, there will still be traditional garden plants, but now mixed in are thriving natives, including mountain mint, flowering plants in the Pycnanthemum genus that attract insects; spotted beebalm (Monarda punctata) with white flowers; Georgia savory (Clinopodium georgianum), a small shrub which is “a perfect shade plant,” Lee says, and Blue-eyed grass (Sisyrinchium angustifolium), delicate plants with small blue flowers that border the Hurd’s garden pathways.

Lee welcomes visitors to her garden at 2116 Loblolly Lane and she hopes more homeowners will “think outside the box,” realizing that native plants can be good substitutes for non-natives. Scientists say insects and birds are facing global declines because of climate change, habitat loss, and other forces, and that motivates Lee. “I can't do much, but this is something I can do or at least try, you know.”

