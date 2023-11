× Expand Rivers Rudloff

On November 23rd at 9:30-10:30am, start your turkey day with Kiawah’s traditional Turkey Trot, a one-mile walk or a one to three mile run on the beach for families, beginners, or competitive runners. Music begins at 9am. Complimentary coffee and hot chocolate are available pre-run. The race begins at 9:30am. All participants will receive a raffle ticket for a prize drawing held at 10:15am. This event is complimentary and no reservations are required.