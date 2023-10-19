Turtle Nest #426

This morning, the Zone 6 team inventoried the very last nest on the island: #426

It was a very chilly morning and patrollers actually found several of the hatchlings on the sandy beach… a bit cold stunned. After placing them in a bucket, in the sun, the sweet stragglers got a wee bit more “pep in their step”!

A huge thank you to ALL our Turtle Patrol volunteers for a wonderful, and yet at times, challenging season.

We’ll report back with some highlights and stats from this season in another post.