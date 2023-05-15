× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

The Seabrook Island Turtle Patrol celebrated Mother’s Day very appropriately by finding the first nest on Seabrook Island on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

The nest was found between boardwalks 5 and 6 by walkers, Nettie, Neva, Rachel and Marshall Carter, and Valerie and Mark Doane. There were 123 eggs.

To protect the nest from being washed over by tides, it was relocated to a spot higher in the dunes.

We're hoping to get more nests over the next couple of months and everyone can do their part to help.

Please remember lights out by 10:00 pm, stay off the dunes and away from nests, fill in any holes and remove all trash and property when you leave the beach.

For more information, please visit: https://www.siturtlepatrol.com/