The rain held off a bit for our turtle patrol but the wind and gloominess added some dramatic sights on the beach… including a new nest located just out of the way of one of the Emergency Access paths!

As the morning wore on, it got brighter but a little wetter. Thanks to our hard working nesting truck team for hanging in there, through all types of weather!

Our island currently has 65 loggerhead sea turtle nests!

All work is done under the SCDNR Permit # MTP521.