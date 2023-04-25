Turtle Season Returns To Seabrook Island

× Expand SI sea turtle loggerhead island eye news

Sea turtles nest on South Carolina beaches every summer, with the season officially beginning May 1 and running through October. There are seven species of sea turtles in the world, and it’s the loggerhead primarily nesting on local beaches. Loggerheads are the largest hard shell sea turtles, weighing between 300 and 400 pounds. Their name derives from their large heads, which are proportionally bigger than other sea turtles. Female loggerheads crawl up onto the sand at night to lay their eggs. They use their powerful flippers to dig a hole into the sand, and, after laying an average of 120 eggs, they carefully cover the nest and head back toward the ocean.

The volunteers of the Seabrook Island Turtle Patrol (SITP) walk the beach every morning looking for evidence of new nests. When a nest is discovered, its whereabouts are marked with an orange sign on a white pole, and the area is protected with screening. If it is in a dangerous spot — such as the path of the rising tide or a vehicle — the nest is relocated and protected with utmost care.

Nests take about two months to incubate, and volunteers diligently monitor the nests during this period, looking for evidence of hatching. After babies have hatched, the patrol will inventory the nests to document the success and report their findings to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

This season, SITP has almost 150 dedicated volunteers who will be found on the beach every day, rain or shine.

They are easy to spot since they all sport colorful, branded t-shirts. Beachgoers should refrain from interrupting if they are busy with nests but otherwise can feel free to talk to them and ask questions.

Loggerhead turtles that nest on our area beaches are protected by law.

According to the Sea Turtle Conservancy, the species is listed as threatened under the United States Federal Endangered Species Act and as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources. The survival of these turtles is crucial to maintaining a healthy environment.

• Remember to acknowledge lights out on the beach from 10 p.m. through sunrise. If your home faces the beach, turn off exterior lights and draw the blinds. If you need to use a light on the beach, shield it with a red lens. Bright lights discourage nesting and can disorient hatchlings away from the water.

• Stay away from nests and out of the dunes.

• Fill in any holes and level any sand structures after enjoying the beach. Tiny hatchlings and large nesting mother turtles can become stuck in them.

• Remove all equipment, trash and food you may bring to the beach. Equipment can ensnare turtles, and trash is dangerous if eaten and can attract predators.

• Keep plastics off the beach. Plastic bags and wrappers are a particular problem since they look like jellyfish in the water — a major food source for sea turtles.

• If you see a nesting turtle or emerginghatchling, keep your distance and notify SITP at 843-310-4280.

Seabrook Island Turtle Patrol is licensed by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resource. More info can be found at siturtlepatrol.com.