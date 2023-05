× 1 of 5 Expand × 2 of 5 Expand × 3 of 5 Expand × 4 of 5 Expand × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

We are “turtley egg-cited” to let y’all know that our nesting season has officially started! Congratulations to Zone 5 on having the first loggerhead sea turtle nest!

Last year we recorded 483 nests. What is your prediction for this year?

Turtle patrol work is done by permission under the South Carolina Department Of Natural Resources permit # MTP521.