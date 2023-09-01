Two Green Thumbs Up

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

The Kiawah Island Garden Club will be ending summer vacation and starting anew in September. The club will welcome longstanding members and greet new friends at the Sandcastle at 9:30 am on September 20. While having a chance to catch up and enjoy refreshments and coffee, members will review the plans for the rest of 2023.

The first half of the 2023-24 program year is shaping up nicely. After the casual get-together on September 20, a tour and talk at Caw Caw Park is planned for early October, followed by a brief walking tour and house tour in historic Charleston later in the month. In November, there will be a hands-on holiday decor workshop, and winter holidays will be celebrated in early December by viewing the decorations at the Sanctuary, followed by a festive luncheon at Jasmine Porch.

Whether or not your thumb is green, the Kiawah Island Garden Club is happy to welcome you. To join or renew your dues for the 2023-24 program year, mail a check payable to: Kiawah Island Garden Club C/O Lisa Milo, 70 LeMoyne Lane, Kiawah Island, SC 29455. Dues for this program year — August 1, 2023 until July 31, 2024 — are a low cost of $15.