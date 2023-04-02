Webinar: Mote Marine Laboratory’s Beach Conditions Reporting System

× Expand Webinar: flyer:Mote Marine Laboratory’s Beach Conditions Reporting System - 1

Mote Marine Laboratory’s Beach Conditions Reporting System (BCRS) is an online public information and engagement tool that utilizes trained volunteers for regular conditions reporting at 60 coastal locations across three states and encourages the public to participate in community science. BCRS reports aid the public in making informed decisions by providing information on current surf conditions, crowds, debris, drift algae, jellyfish, and certain effects that are commonly associated with the occurrence of harmful algal blooms such as Florida red tide.

In addition to protecting public health and enhancing the experiences of beachgoers and water enthusiasts, the BCRS serves as an educational tool with FAQs, infographics, educational videos, and additional information and data resources available on the website and mobile app. The data collected through the BCRS also aids in scientific research, environmental monitoring, and resource management.

Aspen Cook, Mote Marine Laboratory

Aspen Cook is a Senior Environmental Specialist for the Environmental Health Research Program at Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota, Florida. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science from the University of Phoenix in 2020 with a minor in Psychology, and now leads community outreach and citizen science projects to protect public health by educating and engaging the public in environmental conservation and scientific research.

