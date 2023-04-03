2023 To 2024 Business Licenses

× Expand Steven White Getty Images/iStockphoto Legal document and certification required in many official plans and specifications for public designs

The Town will begin processing 2023-24 licenses on April 3, 2023. Business licenses for the 2022-23 license year will remain in effect until April 30, 2023.

New this year the Town will be accepting applications via email to licensing@townofseabrookisland.org.

Renewal applications for 2023-24 business licenses must be received no later than April 30, 2023. Applications received after April 30, 2023 (via email, mail, or in person) are subject to a late penalty of 5% per month.

Head here for more information: https://www.townofseabrookisland.org/business-licenses.html